International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $120.50 Million

Equities analysts expect that International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) will announce $120.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for International Money Express’ earnings. International Money Express posted sales of $99.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Money Express will report full-year sales of $452.50 million for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $504.40 million, with estimates ranging from $500.90 million to $507.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover International Money Express.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IMXI shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of International Money Express in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of International Money Express from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMXI traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.08. The company had a trading volume of 232,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,961. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $582.30 million, a P/E ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.51. International Money Express has a 52-week low of $13.14 and a 52-week high of $18.96.

In other news, Director John Rincon sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 90,000 shares of company stock worth $1,483,500. Insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 294.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of International Money Express in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 53.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 98,950.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 7,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of International Money Express by 485.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 6,383 shares during the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Money Express, Inc engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

