Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Brokerages expect Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) to post $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Northwest Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the highest is $0.24. Northwest Bancshares reported earnings of $0.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 24.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.03. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Northwest Bancshares.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 27.70%. The business had revenue of $127.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.23 million.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley downgraded Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $13.51 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $13.51 price target on the stock. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Northwest Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

NASDAQ NWBI traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.86. The company had a trading volume of 401,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,620. Northwest Bancshares has a 52 week low of $11.56 and a 52 week high of $15.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 64.00%.

In other Northwest Bancshares news, CFO William W. Harvey sold 14,400 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total value of $203,616.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO William W. Harvey sold 12,960 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total value of $183,772.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,784 shares of company stock worth $490,854. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWBI. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 30.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,945,871 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $52,401,000 after purchasing an additional 921,659 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 210.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,288,544 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $18,619,000 after buying an additional 873,028 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 3.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,577,185 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $185,192,000 after buying an additional 471,301 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 194.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 651,673 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $9,417,000 after buying an additional 430,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 69.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 619,762 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $8,230,000 after buying an additional 253,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.39% of the company’s stock.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

