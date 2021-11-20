RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Receives $185.86 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $188.38.

RNR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $218.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th.

In other news, CFO Robert Qutub acquired 3,400 shares of RenaissanceRe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $144.14 per share, with a total value of $490,076.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Henry Klehm III sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total transaction of $201,136.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 23,340 shares of company stock worth $3,365,065 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 274.9% during the third quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 17,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 12,888 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 344.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 19,423 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 115.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 11,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 3.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 15.0% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RNR traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $163.66. The company had a trading volume of 557,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,362. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.69 and a beta of 0.53. RenaissanceRe has a 12-month low of $137.66 and a 12-month high of $177.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $147.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.66.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported ($8.98) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($9.38) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. RenaissanceRe had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.64) EPS. Research analysts expect that RenaissanceRe will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is -56.92%.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

