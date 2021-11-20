Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.78-$1.92 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.98. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.91-$6.41 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.45 billion.Applied Materials also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.780-$1.920 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded down $8.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $150.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,028,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,260,198. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market cap of $135.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.41. Applied Materials has a 12 month low of $76.68 and a 12 month high of $159.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.10.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 49.27%. The business’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 16.70%.

AMAT has been the topic of several research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna lowered shares of Applied Materials from a positive rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $157.90.

In related news, SVP Ginetto Addiego sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total value of $5,393,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total transaction of $672,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Applied Materials stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 28,453 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,052,000. Applied Materials comprises about 0.0% of Eagle Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

