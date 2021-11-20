Analysts Expect Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.21 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to post sales of $13.21 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Caterpillar’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $12.64 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $13.72 billion. Caterpillar posted sales of $11.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Caterpillar will report full-year sales of $50.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $47.73 billion to $50.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $56.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $54.56 billion to $58.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Caterpillar.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.46 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 10.64%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CAT shares. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen began coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 target price for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.05.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total transaction of $1,028,205.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 105.5% in the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 67.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caterpillar stock traded down $0.98 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $200.44. 2,980,121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,415,567. Caterpillar has a 52-week low of $171.31 and a 52-week high of $246.69. The company has a market capitalization of $108.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th were paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.49%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

