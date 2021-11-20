Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $1.15 Million in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,153,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Beaton Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 19,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 170.1% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 47,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 30,223 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 12,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,587,000 after acquiring an additional 9,473 shares in the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRK stock traded down $2.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,580,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,441,228. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.89 and a 1 year high of $91.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $203.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.90 and its 200-day moving average is $77.94.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 14.64%. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $54,610,851.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $1,668,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 936,784 shares of company stock valued at $78,682,559 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MRK shares. Truist started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price (up from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, October 10th. Argus upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.80.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

