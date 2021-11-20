Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Sells 528 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,289 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 528 shares during the period. Adobe makes up about 0.9% of Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Adobe by 0.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,568,183 shares of the software company’s stock worth $13,802,471,000 after purchasing an additional 165,449 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Adobe by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,951,950 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,099,020,000 after purchasing an additional 111,828 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,253,684 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,820,799,000 after purchasing an additional 202,966 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,026,969 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,115,275,000 after buying an additional 267,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,639,024 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,888,078,000 after buying an additional 202,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Adobe stock opened at $688.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $629.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $597.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $327.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.05. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $420.78 and a 12-month high of $699.50.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.67% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.03, for a total transaction of $1,884,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total value of $27,704.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,804,082.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,155 shares of company stock valued at $27,445,695 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Adobe from $660.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $736.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $770.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $688.54.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

