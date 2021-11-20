Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CL. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,025,000. Homrich & Berg lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 22,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 6,895 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,166,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,950,000 after purchasing an additional 565,638 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1,259.9% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 142,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,264,000 after purchasing an additional 132,386 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CL opened at $77.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $65.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.64. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $74.01 and a 1-year high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 297.62% and a net margin of 15.37%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 21st were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.51%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.25.

In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $11,206,536.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total transaction of $44,432.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 146,386 shares of company stock valued at $11,298,048. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

