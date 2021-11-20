Analysts Set Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) Price Target at $23.05

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.05.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Skillz in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Skillz from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Skillz in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Skillz in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company.

In other news, CEO Andrew Paradise bought 432,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $4,969,207.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Miriam Aguirre sold 70,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total value of $898,664.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 618,506 shares of company stock valued at $7,223,559 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Skillz by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 12,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Skillz by 3,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Skillz by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its position in shares of Skillz by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group raised its position in shares of Skillz by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 4,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SKLZ traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.40. 7,334,086 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,753,880. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.59 and a beta of 0.76. Skillz has a twelve month low of $7.97 and a twelve month high of $46.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.97.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Skillz had a negative return on equity of 36.94% and a negative net margin of 36.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Skillz will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Skillz Company Profile

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

