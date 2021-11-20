Analysts Set Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) Price Target at $23.05

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.05.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Skillz in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Skillz from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Skillz in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Skillz in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company.
In other news, CEO Andrew Paradise bought 432,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $4,969,207.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Miriam Aguirre sold 70,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total value of $898,664.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 618,506 shares of company stock valued at $7,223,559 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.33% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:SKLZ traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.40. 7,334,086 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,753,880. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.59 and a beta of 0.76. Skillz has a twelve month low of $7.97 and a twelve month high of $46.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.97.
Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Skillz had a negative return on equity of 36.94% and a negative net margin of 36.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Skillz will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.
Skillz Company Profile
Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.
