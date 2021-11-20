Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.09.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Karooooo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KARO. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Karooooo by 150.0% in the third quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 185,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,464,000 after buying an additional 111,071 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Karooooo in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,615,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Karooooo in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,691,000. Gobi Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Karooooo by 100.0% in the third quarter. Gobi Capital LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,904,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Avenue Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Karooooo in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,672,000. 20.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KARO traded down $0.83 on Monday, reaching $33.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,600. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.12. Karooooo has a 12-month low of $28.03 and a 12-month high of $42.50.

Karooooo Ltd. develops a vehicle fleet management software solution. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.

