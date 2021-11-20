Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.92.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research cut Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

In other news, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 37,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total transaction of $2,345,934.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daryl N. Bible sold 108,369 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total transaction of $6,699,371.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 224,718 shares of company stock valued at $13,933,876 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. National Pension Service lifted its position in Truist Financial by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,818,514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $106,656,000 after acquiring an additional 31,329 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $183,000. Willis Investment Counsel lifted its position in Truist Financial by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 264,876 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,535,000 after acquiring an additional 54,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,039,000. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TFC traded down $1.23 on Monday, hitting $60.64. 4,654,536 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,286,823. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.90 and a 200-day moving average of $58.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Truist Financial has a 52 week low of $45.44 and a 52 week high of $65.42. The stock has a market cap of $80.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.30.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 25.94%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Truist Financial will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 45.28%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.