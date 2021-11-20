FLO Price Up 19.6% Over Last 7 Days (FLO)

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded 17% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. During the last week, FLO has traded up 19.6% against the US dollar. One FLO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FLO has a total market cap of $6.36 million and $60,018.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 30.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000030 BTC.

FLO Profile

FLO (FLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. FLO’s official website is flo.cash. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

Buying and Selling FLO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FLO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

