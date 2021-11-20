Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 295 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 834 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 48.9% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 9.1% in the first quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,350,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 28.3% in the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 90,802 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $187,836,000 after acquiring an additional 20,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Lake Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 13.5% in the first quarter. Crawford Lake Capital Management LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,180,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,999.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,699.00 and a 52-week high of $3,037.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2,856.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,691.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $16.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,178.21.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,913.00, for a total value of $139,824.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 2,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $87,599.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 220,386 shares of company stock worth $501,771,069 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

