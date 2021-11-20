Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.700-$10.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $11.020. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms have commented on SWK. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $227.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $230.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $234.00 to $215.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $189.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $223.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $212.64.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SWK traded down $2.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $190.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,371,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,081. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $183.93 and its 200 day moving average is $196.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.38. Stanley Black & Decker has a twelve month low of $167.65 and a twelve month high of $225.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.30. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.14%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.