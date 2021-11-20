Public Mint (MINT) Price Hits $0.23 on Major Exchanges

Public Mint (CURRENCY:MINT) traded up 18.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. One Public Mint coin can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000391 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Public Mint has traded up 11.6% against the U.S. dollar. Public Mint has a total market capitalization of $14.86 million and approximately $215,878.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.64 or 0.00036416 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000859 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 59.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Public Mint Coin Profile

Public Mint (MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,898,028 coins. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

