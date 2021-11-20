Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Short Interest Up 57.0% in October

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 34,220,000 shares, a growth of 57.0% from the October 14th total of 21,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

ITUB traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.93. The stock had a trading volume of 35,143,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,166,441. The stock has a market cap of $38.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Itaú Unibanco has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $6.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.37.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 15.93%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Itaú Unibanco will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.035 dividend. This is an increase from Itaú Unibanco’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.36%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Itaú Unibanco in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 82.7% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 9,849 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,457 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. bought a new position in Itaú Unibanco in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Itaú Unibanco in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new position in Itaú Unibanco in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. 4.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Itaú Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

