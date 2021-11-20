Short Interest in ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) Increases By 59.8%

ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,870,000 shares, a growth of 59.8% from the October 14th total of 1,170,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

SOL stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.78. The stock had a trading volume of 767,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,415,416. ReneSola has a 52 week low of $4.58 and a 52 week high of $35.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.72. The company has a current ratio of 9.80, a quick ratio of 9.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $542.64 million, a PE ratio of 38.90 and a beta of 2.32.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. ReneSola had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 18.11%. The company had revenue of $18.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that ReneSola will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Shah Capital Management bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $40,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders acquired 16,000 shares of company stock worth $108,750 over the last three months.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SOL. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in ReneSola by 31.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,685,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,939,000 after buying an additional 1,850,926 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in ReneSola by 357.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,067,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,714,000 after buying an additional 833,932 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd increased its position in ReneSola by 101.7% in the third quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 662,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,355,000 after buying an additional 334,156 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in ReneSola in the second quarter worth about $2,907,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in ReneSola by 262.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 313,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after buying an additional 226,856 shares in the last quarter. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on ReneSola from $14.50 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet raised ReneSola from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price target on ReneSola from $8.20 to $7.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.73.

ReneSola Company Profile

ReneSola Ltd. engages in the manufacture of solar wafers and modules. It operates through the following segments: Wafer, Cell and Module, and Solar Power Projects. The Wafer segment includes manufacture and sales of monocrystalline and multicrystalline solar wafers and processing services. The Cell and Module segment involves in the manufacture and sale of PV cells and modules.

