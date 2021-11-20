IFG Advisory LLC Acquires 1,070 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,966 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter worth $1,016,365,000. Third Point LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 1,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 14,000,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $785,960,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Intel by 407.5% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,628,572 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $484,408,000 after acquiring an additional 6,928,482 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 105,043,103 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,897,593,000 after buying an additional 5,214,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter worth about $141,644,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (down from $51.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.52.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $49.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $201.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.52. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.24 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.24.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.99%.

In related news, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 10,351 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary purchased 10,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

