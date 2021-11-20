Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.040-$2.080 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.960. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.06 billion-$6.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.19 billion.Sprouts Farmers Market also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.260-$0.300 EPS.

SFM traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.82. 2,018,591 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,327,288. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.96 and its 200 day moving average is $24.73. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 12 month low of $19.13 and a 12 month high of $29.35.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a hold rating to a reduce rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.50.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

