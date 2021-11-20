Short Interest in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD) Grows By 57.7%

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 44,300 shares, an increase of 57.7% from the October 14th total of 28,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYZD. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 397.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 449,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,988,000 after acquiring an additional 358,962 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 266.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 420,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,371,000 after acquiring an additional 305,868 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 16,002.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 182,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,073,000 after purchasing an additional 181,789 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,480,000.

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund stock remained flat at $$22.18 during trading hours on Friday. 50,303 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,583. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund has a 52-week low of $21.28 and a 52-week high of $23.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.23 and its 200-day moving average is $22.18.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 25th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%.

