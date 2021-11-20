Linden Rose Investment LLC Has $4.36 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Linden Rose Investment LLC boosted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 34.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,797 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,818 shares during the period. Apple comprises 4.7% of Linden Rose Investment LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Linden Rose Investment LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Apple by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 585.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Cordant Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 805 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. 56.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $169.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Apple from $168.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.56.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $23,022,040.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,859,787 shares of company stock worth $422,399,538. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple stock opened at $160.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $147.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.21. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.59 and a fifty-two week high of $161.02.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.66%.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

