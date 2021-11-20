Fruth Investment Management Reduces Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Fruth Investment Management lessened its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 0.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,875 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heartland Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,020,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,228,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 35,685 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 138,186 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,677,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 304.6% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 44,056 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,886,000 after purchasing an additional 33,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials stock opened at $150.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $139.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.10. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.68 and a 52 week high of $159.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 49.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.70%.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Ginetto Addiego sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total transaction of $5,393,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total value of $672,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMAT shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler started coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.90.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

