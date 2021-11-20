Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Cuts Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lowered its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,781 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 767 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Level Four Financial LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 13,712 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in CVS Health by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 120,829 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $10,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. Iowa State Bank grew its position in CVS Health by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 31,765 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 39,533 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,354,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in CVS Health by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 76,718 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $6,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on CVS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CVS Health from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on CVS Health from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho increased their price target on CVS Health from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.11.

CVS stock opened at $93.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $65.82 and a 12-month high of $96.57. The stock has a market cap of $122.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.75 and its 200 day moving average is $85.53.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.97%.

In other news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $10,342,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $7,282,616.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 222,411 shares of company stock worth $20,387,951 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

