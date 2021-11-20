Analysts Anticipate Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $104.80 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) to post sales of $104.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Century Casinos’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $101.40 million and the highest is $108.20 million. Century Casinos reported sales of $84.80 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Century Casinos will report full-year sales of $386.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $382.60 million to $389.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $451.15 million, with estimates ranging from $450.10 million to $452.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Century Casinos.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $116.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.80 million. Century Casinos had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 6.39%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded Century Casinos from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNTY. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Century Casinos in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Century Casinos during the second quarter worth $38,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 143.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 49.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 459.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNTY traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.81. 116,630 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,791. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.61. The company has a market capitalization of $438.60 million, a PE ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 3.03. Century Casinos has a one year low of $5.80 and a one year high of $16.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Century Casinos Company Profile

Century Casinos, Inc is an international casino entertainment company, which engages in the development and operation of gaming establishments, lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Poland, and Corporate and Other.

