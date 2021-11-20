Short Interest in Sandbridge X2 Corp. (NYSE:SBII) Declines By 40.6%

Sandbridge X2 Corp. (NYSE:SBII) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decline of 40.6% from the October 14th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBII. Crestline Management LP purchased a new stake in Sandbridge X2 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sandbridge X2 in the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sandbridge X2 in the 2nd quarter valued at $462,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sandbridge X2 in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,907,000. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sandbridge X2 in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,855,000. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sandbridge X2 alerts:

NYSE:SBII traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.72. 503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,813. Sandbridge X2 has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $10.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.74.

Sandbridge X2 Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Sandbridge X2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandbridge X2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.