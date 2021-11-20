Short Interest in Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT) Decreases By 39.9%

Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, a decrease of 39.9% from the October 14th total of 29,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of RZLT traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.80. The stock had a trading volume of 9,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,547. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 21.34 and a current ratio of 21.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.32. Rezolute has a fifty-two week low of $5.80 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 3.56.

Get Rezolute alerts:

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts predict that Rezolute will post -4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RZLT. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Rezolute by 299.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rezolute in the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Rezolute during the first quarter worth $190,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Rezolute during the second quarter worth $419,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Rezolute during the second quarter worth $459,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on RZLT. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Rezolute in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Rezolute in a report on Friday, September 17th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Rezolute from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rezolute from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Rezolute Company Profile

Rezolute, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies for patients with metabolic and orphan diseases. Its products portfolio include RZ358-Phase 2, an antibody for the ultra-orphan indication of congenital hyperInsulinism; AB101-Phase 1, a once-weekly injectable basal insulin; and RZ402 which targets diabetic macular edema.

Recommended Story: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Rezolute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rezolute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.