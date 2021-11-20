Short Interest in Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT) Decreases By 39.9%

Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, a decrease of 39.9% from the October 14th total of 29,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Shares of RZLT traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.80. The stock had a trading volume of 9,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,547. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 21.34 and a current ratio of 21.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.32. Rezolute has a fifty-two week low of $5.80 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 3.56.
Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts predict that Rezolute will post -4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have recently commented on RZLT. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Rezolute in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Rezolute in a report on Friday, September 17th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Rezolute from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rezolute from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.
Rezolute Company Profile
Rezolute, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies for patients with metabolic and orphan diseases. Its products portfolio include RZ358-Phase 2, an antibody for the ultra-orphan indication of congenital hyperInsulinism; AB101-Phase 1, a once-weekly injectable basal insulin; and RZ402 which targets diabetic macular edema.
