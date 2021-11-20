Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decline of 41.3% from the October 14th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 93,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of TDF stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.36. The stock had a trading volume of 59,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,535. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.97. Templeton Dragon Fund has a 52-week low of $17.61 and a 52-week high of $27.64.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.9258 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 12,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. 44.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Templeton Dragon Fund Company Profile

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of China. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

