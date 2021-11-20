Brokerages Set Bodycote plc (LON:BOY) Target Price at GBX 877.50

Shares of Bodycote plc (LON:BOY) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 877.50 ($11.46).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BOY shares. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Bodycote from GBX 915 ($11.95) to GBX 1,030 ($13.46) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Bodycote from GBX 820 ($10.71) to GBX 900 ($11.76) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Bodycote from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 675 ($8.82) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 990 ($12.93) price target on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Bodycote from GBX 785 ($10.26) to GBX 835 ($10.91) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

BOY remained flat at $GBX 844 ($11.03) on Monday. 162,183 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,832. Bodycote has a 52-week low of GBX 671.82 ($8.78) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,007 ($13.16). The company has a market cap of £1.62 billion and a PE ratio of 47.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 877.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 869.74.

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates through Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

