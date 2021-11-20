Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.83.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

Get Smith & Wesson Brands alerts:

NASDAQ:SWBI traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.62. 1,183,204 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,985,215. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.89. Smith & Wesson Brands has a 52-week low of $14.50 and a 52-week high of $39.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.05.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $274.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.59 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 25.41% and a return on equity of 109.23%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Smith & Wesson Brands will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. Smith & Wesson Brands’s payout ratio is 6.03%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 349,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,622 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 150.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 24,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 15,017 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 65,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 24,742 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $2,854,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $695,000. 62.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Smith & Wesson Brands

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech. The company was founded by Horace Smith and Daniel Baird Wesson in 1852 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.