HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Receives $781.64 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-one have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $795.44.

HUBS has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $835.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of HubSpot from $800.00 to $810.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of HubSpot from $690.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of HubSpot from $697.00 to $711.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of HUBS traded down $17.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $822.34. 307,584 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,578. The company has a market cap of $38.86 billion, a PE ratio of -495.39 and a beta of 1.67. HubSpot has a 52 week low of $347.78 and a 52 week high of $866.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $757.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $642.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.90. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 6.50% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that HubSpot will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $837.96, for a total value of $18,435,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $831.70, for a total value of $9,581,184.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,609 shares of company stock valued at $53,307,462 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUBS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in HubSpot by 9.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,818,404 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,225,060,000 after acquiring an additional 323,506 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in HubSpot by 3.5% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,991,387 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,346,357,000 after acquiring an additional 67,233 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in HubSpot by 141.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,682,828 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,137,743,000 after acquiring an additional 985,452 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in HubSpot during the second quarter worth about $357,338,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in HubSpot by 0.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 570,685 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $385,256,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

