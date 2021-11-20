BitCore (BTX) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $443,314.00

BitCore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 20th. One BitCore coin can currently be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000415 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitCore has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. BitCore has a market cap of $4.45 million and approximately $443,314.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59,192.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,367.29 or 0.07378126 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $224.85 or 0.00379863 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $583.51 or 0.00985783 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.52 or 0.00085354 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $245.04 or 0.00413980 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00007103 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00005451 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.25 or 0.00265664 BTC.

About BitCore

BitCore (BTX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. The official website for BitCore is bitcore.cc . BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

Buying and Selling BitCore

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

