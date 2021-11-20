VerusCoin (VRSC) Price Tops $0.97 on Major Exchanges

VerusCoin (CURRENCY:VRSC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 20th. One VerusCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.97 or 0.00001641 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, VerusCoin has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar. VerusCoin has a market capitalization of $63.53 million and approximately $28,562.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001687 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.47 or 0.00070066 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.60 or 0.00071962 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.74 or 0.00090795 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,344.77 or 0.07340092 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,540.31 or 1.00587828 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About VerusCoin

VerusCoin’s launch date was August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 65,389,645 coins. VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin . VerusCoin’s official website is www.veruscoin.io . VerusCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@veruscoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. “

VerusCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VerusCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VerusCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

