Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Has $1.81 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,886 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 865 shares during the quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJH. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $336,014,000. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3,496.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 1,276,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,768 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6,341.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 876,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,973,000 after purchasing an additional 862,998 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,792,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,826,000 after purchasing an additional 256,130 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,466,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,667,000 after purchasing an additional 201,748 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $286.44 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $213.22 and a twelve month high of $292.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $275.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $271.74.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

