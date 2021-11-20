Eastover Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.50 Million Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 84,534 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the period. Intel accounts for approximately 2.9% of Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 1.0% during the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,479 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 0.7% during the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,071 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Intel by 1.8% during the second quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 10,977 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Intel by 0.6% during the second quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 30,786 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Searle & CO. increased its position in shares of Intel by 2.5% during the second quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 8,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 62.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target (down from $51.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.52.

In related news, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 10,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $497,986.61. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Frank D. Yeary purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.66 per share, for a total transaction of $496,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,607,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,209,066. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.24. Intel Co. has a one year low of $45.24 and a one year high of $68.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.52.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.22 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.99%.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.