Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) will report $0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cohu’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the lowest is $0.54. Cohu reported earnings per share of $0.73 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Cohu will report full year earnings of $3.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.03. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.07. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cohu.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Cohu had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The firm had revenue of $225.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis.

COHU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Cohu from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Cohu in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Cohu from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cohu from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cohu currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.78.

In other Cohu news, VP Christopher Bohrson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total transaction of $31,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William Bendush sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.34, for a total transaction of $181,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,588 shares of company stock worth $475,050. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Cohu during the third quarter worth about $30,216,000. abrdn plc acquired a new stake in Cohu during the second quarter worth about $29,354,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Cohu by 1,500.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 847,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,084,000 after buying an additional 794,979 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Cohu by 130.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 903,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,820,000 after purchasing an additional 511,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cohu by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,098,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,041,000 after purchasing an additional 495,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COHU traded down $0.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $36.81. The company had a trading volume of 378,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,848. Cohu has a 52 week low of $26.52 and a 52 week high of $51.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.51.

Cohu

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

