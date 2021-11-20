Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.07 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) will announce sales of $3.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aeglea BioTherapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $6.41 million. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will report full year sales of $18.16 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.49 million to $21.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $5.30 million, with estimates ranging from $5.00 million to $5.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Aeglea BioTherapeutics.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AGLE. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a report on Friday, November 5th.

NASDAQ AGLE traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $6.68. 118,181 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,021. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.46 million, a PE ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.12. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.82 and a 1-year high of $9.78.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 111.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,949 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 128.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 6,051 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. 83.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which develops next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.

