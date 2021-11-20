Analysts Expect Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) to Post $0.10 EPS

Brokerages expect Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) to announce $0.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Orion Energy Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.11. Orion Energy Systems posted earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.39. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.56. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Orion Energy Systems.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $36.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.03 million. Orion Energy Systems had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 21.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on OESX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Orion Energy Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.08.

In other news, insider Scott A. Green sold 47,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total transaction of $189,230.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Orion Energy Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,203,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Orion Energy Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 258.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 344,501 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 248,472 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,135,632 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $17,967,000 after purchasing an additional 322,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its position in Orion Energy Systems by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 34,587 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 11,273 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.20% of the company’s stock.

OESX stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,409. The stock has a market cap of $115.59 million, a PE ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 2.34. Orion Energy Systems has a fifty-two week low of $3.65 and a fifty-two week high of $11.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.86.

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile

Orion Energy Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of lighting systems, and retrofit lighting solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets (USM); Orion Engineered Systems (OES), and Orion Distribution Services (ODS). The U.S. Markets segment produces, and sells commercial lighting, and energy management systems to the wholesale contractors.

