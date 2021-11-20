Rune Hits Market Cap of $3.62 Million (RUNE)

Rune (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 20th. During the last week, Rune has traded down 21.3% against the US dollar. Rune has a market capitalization of $3.62 million and approximately $49,582.00 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rune coin can currently be bought for about $350.29 or 0.00591783 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001687 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.47 or 0.00070066 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.60 or 0.00071962 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.74 or 0.00090795 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,344.77 or 0.07340092 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59,540.31 or 1.00587828 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Rune Profile

Rune’s total supply is 10,339 coins. Rune’s official Twitter account is @RuneFarm

Buying and Selling Rune

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rune should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rune using one of the exchanges listed above.

