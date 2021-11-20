Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) Short Interest Update

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 202,300 shares, a growth of 46.4% from the October 14th total of 138,200 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 469,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GILT. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 345.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,818 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 119.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,702 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 23.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in the third quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in the second quarter valued at about $103,000. 33.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gilat Satellite Networks stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.18. 522,189 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,097,684. The stock has a market cap of $405.95 million, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.26. Gilat Satellite Networks has a 1-year low of $5.35 and a 1-year high of $22.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.45.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $49.91 million for the quarter. Gilat Satellite Networks had a net margin of 29.55% and a negative return on equity of 3.11%.

About Gilat Satellite Networks

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. engages in the provision of broadband satellite communication and networking solutions and services. It operates through the following business segments: Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects. The Fixed Networks segment provides advanced fixed broadband satellite communication networks, satellite communication systems and associated professional services and comprehensive turnkey solutions and fully managed satellite network services solutions.

