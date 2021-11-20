Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $33.350-$33.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $32.960. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.61 billion-$3.61 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.67 billion.Mettler-Toledo International also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $10.000-$10.050 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,455.00 to $1,531.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mettler-Toledo International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1,552.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,396.60.

Shares of NYSE MTD traded up $7.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,552.07. 108,387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,681. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.64, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,474.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,434.64. Mettler-Toledo International has a twelve month low of $1,033.40 and a twelve month high of $1,626.62.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.28 by $0.44. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 369.24% and a net margin of 20.85%. The company had revenue of $951.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.02 earnings per share. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International will post 33.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Oliver A. Filliol sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,533.41, for a total value of $11,500,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,031 shares in the company, valued at $39,916,195.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 6,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,538.49, for a total value of $10,057,109.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,396 shares of company stock worth $36,033,220. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,742 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,515 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.28% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $89,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

