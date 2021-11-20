Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 39,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,557,000. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 3.4% of Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 132,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,896,000 after purchasing an additional 11,902 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Moneywise Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 18,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 100,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares during the last quarter.

VB traded down $2.17 on Friday, hitting $232.09. The company had a trading volume of 479,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,190. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $177.90 and a 1-year high of $241.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $228.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.36.

