Eastover Investment Advisors LLC Buys 546 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 3.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,658 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and comprises approximately 2.3% of Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $3,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter valued at about $414,000. Viridian Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BDX stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $248.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,304,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,361,453. The company has a 50 day moving average of $247.12 and a 200 day moving average of $246.92. The stock has a market cap of $71.40 billion, a PE ratio of 36.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $226.15 and a 12-month high of $267.37.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is 48.47%.

Becton, Dickinson and declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical instruments supplier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have weighed in on BDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.00.

In related news, EVP James C. Lim sold 6,956 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.44, for a total transaction of $1,790,752.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rebecca W. Rimel sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $932,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,174 shares of company stock worth $2,104,313 over the last three months. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

