Legacy Private Trust Co. Has $262,000 Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Legacy Private Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 17 Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Chubb by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chubb by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 9,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Chubb by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.61, for a total transaction of $5,598,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 144,197 shares in the company, valued at $26,908,602.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 7,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.14, for a total transaction of $1,328,749.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 726,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,431,079.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 88,764 shares of company stock worth $16,978,568. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

CB stock opened at $188.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $184.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $144.00 and a 12 month high of $197.92.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $9.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 21.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 12.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 16.28%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CB shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Chubb from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Chubb in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Chubb from $192.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.71.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Featured Article: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.