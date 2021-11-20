Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Grows Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 154.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,619 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Oribel Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Facebook by 20.4% in the second quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 81,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,374,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,215,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.6% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 19,296 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,710,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the second quarter worth approximately $7,399,000. Finally, Eminence Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the first quarter worth approximately $24,491,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $390.00 price target on Facebook in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Cowen increased their price objective on Facebook from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. DZ Bank lowered Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price objective (up previously from $335.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.00.

Facebook stock opened at $345.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $338.95 and its 200-day moving average is $343.68. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.61 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The company has a market cap of $960.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.26.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total value of $41,124.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total transaction of $474,335.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,047,713 shares of company stock worth $716,605,170. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

