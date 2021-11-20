Level Four Advisory Services LLC Sells 3,548 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 51.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,404 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 3,548 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 72,656.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,020,119 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015,968 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,047,283 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,398,601,000 after acquiring an additional 452,193 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at $232,871,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,402,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,992,305,000 after buying an additional 343,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,311,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,342,557,000 after buying an additional 339,745 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 88,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,229.06, for a total value of $108,771,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 1,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,029.67, for a total transaction of $1,235,604,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,446,860 shares of company stock valued at $2,640,343,789. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Norddeutsche Landesbank reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $905.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $900.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $754.40.

Shares of TSLA opened at $1,137.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $489.06 and a 1 year high of $1,243.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $917.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $749.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 367.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 2.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

