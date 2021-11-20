Brokerages Set TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) PT at $30.00

Shares of TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lowered shares of TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of TriState Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

In other TriState Capital news, CEO James F. Getz sold 3,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $107,759.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 17.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 5.2% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 6.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 7.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 9.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSC traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.76. 254,114 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,351. The firm has a market capitalization of $986.66 million, a PE ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 2.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.28. TriState Capital has a 12-month low of $14.75 and a 12-month high of $31.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. TriState Capital had a net margin of 24.58% and a return on equity of 11.15%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TriState Capital will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TriState Capital Company Profile

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, and Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses in commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.

