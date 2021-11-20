Level Four Financial LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Level Four Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Level Four Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 266.7% during the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000.

IJR opened at $116.96 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $83.23 and a 52 week high of $121.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.88.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

