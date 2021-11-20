Level Four Financial LLC Reduces Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Level Four Financial LLC reduced its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Level Four Financial LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 6,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 284.1% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 10,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 7,413 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Caterpillar from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Cowen started coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $232.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.05.

CAT stock opened at $200.44 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $171.31 and a 1 year high of $246.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $200.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.20.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.40. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th were issued a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total value of $1,028,205.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

