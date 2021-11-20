Boson Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $200.89 Million (BOSON)

Boson Protocol (CURRENCY:BOSON) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 20th. One Boson Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $3.39 or 0.00005723 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Boson Protocol has a total market capitalization of $200.89 million and $13.58 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Boson Protocol has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Boson Protocol alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $192.47 or 0.00324474 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00014915 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00012199 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001365 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00011302 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000199 BTC.

About Boson Protocol

Boson Protocol is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 59,179,122 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

Buying and Selling Boson Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boson Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Boson Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Boson Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BOSONUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Boson Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Boson Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.