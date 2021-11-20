CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Stake Raised by Level Four Financial LLC

Level Four Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 3.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,712 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Level Four Financial LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 120,829 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $10,254,000 after buying an additional 2,722 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank increased its position in CVS Health by 4.5% during the third quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 31,765 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,696,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.8% in the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 39,533 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in CVS Health by 1.9% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 76,718 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $6,510,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Group LTD grew its position in CVS Health by 8.1% during the third quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 12,051 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $228,375.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 140,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,197,487. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $7,282,616.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 222,411 shares of company stock valued at $20,387,951. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVS opened at $93.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $65.82 and a 12 month high of $96.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.53.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.97%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.11.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

